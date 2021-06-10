Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $173.18. 12,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,971. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.