Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,904,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,864,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.