Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.35. 1,726,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,607. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

