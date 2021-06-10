Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.