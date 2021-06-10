Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

