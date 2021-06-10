Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX opened at $23.01 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.