Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Target Price at €81.88

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.88 ($96.32).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €76.45 ($89.94) on Monday. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €79.95 ($94.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

