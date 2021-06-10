Brokerages Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) PT at CHF 63.04

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

