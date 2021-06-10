Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 91.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,331 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

BRO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

