Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.58

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 6962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.