BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.66. BTCS shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 351,488 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

