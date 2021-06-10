BTIG Research Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
