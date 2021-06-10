BTIG Research Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

