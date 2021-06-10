Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

