Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.98 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.