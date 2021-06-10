Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

