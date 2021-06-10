Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.