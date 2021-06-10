Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 10,610 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.