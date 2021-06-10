Burleson & Company LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

