Burleson & Company LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.