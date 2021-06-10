Burleson & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 63,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

