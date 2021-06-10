Burleson & Company LLC Sells 778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 209.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

