C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,442. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

