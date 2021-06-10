CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $260.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $265.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

