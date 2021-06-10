California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.11 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $128,908 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

