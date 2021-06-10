Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

