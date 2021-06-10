Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

