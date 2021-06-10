Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

CPB stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

