Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.