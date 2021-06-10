Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

