Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,546,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 153,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

