Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy Buys 1,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

