Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

