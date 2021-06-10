Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) Insider Matthew Driscoll Acquires 186,717 Shares

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) insider Matthew Driscoll acquired 186,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,526.34 ($16,804.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98.

Carbonxt Group Company Profile

Carbonxt Group Limited engages in the development and sale of specialized activated carbon (AC) products for the removal of pollutants and toxins in industrial processes in Australia and the United States. It offers powdered activated carbon and AC pellets, which are used in industrial air purification, waste water treatment, and other liquid and gas phase markets primarily for the capture of mercury and sulphur to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

