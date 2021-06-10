Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

CSTL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 20,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,111. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 705,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,357,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,512 shares of company stock worth $25,040,583. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

