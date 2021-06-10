Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $248.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Cavco Industries stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.52. 32,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,968. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

