Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $50.57 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and $1.44 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00845097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.73 or 0.08492291 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,601,730 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

