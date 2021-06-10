Celo One Day Volume Reaches $22.31 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 15% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $724.25 million and approximately $22.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00196437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01321079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,672.19 or 0.99909934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

