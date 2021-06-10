Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $72.73

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.73, but opened at $66.60. Celsius shares last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 52,347 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.33 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.