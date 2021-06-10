Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.40.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.8162397 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.