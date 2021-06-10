Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CET opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

