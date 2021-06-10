ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

