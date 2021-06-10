Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.36

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 87990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,920.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.