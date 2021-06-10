Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHE opened at $482.47 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chemed by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

