Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $687.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

