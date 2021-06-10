Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

