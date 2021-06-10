CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $585.50 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

