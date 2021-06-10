CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 191,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

