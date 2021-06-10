CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

PNC opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

