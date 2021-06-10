CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 36,586 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

