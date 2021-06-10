CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

